Coronavirus

Addison father, 30, relearning to walk after spending 2 months hospitalized with COVID-19

By
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- An Addison man is now being treated at a west suburban rehabilitation facility after being hospitalized since March with COVID-19.

Jonathan Davila, 30, says his family is what keeps him going.

"My wife and my kids, they're my life, so that's why I push on," said Davila.

The only time he has seen his three kids in person was for a few minutes outside, as he was transferred from Elmhurst Hospital to Marianjoy Rehab in Wheaton, two months ago.

At first he said he thought it was a bad cold, but it got worse and he ended up going to the emergency room.

Within 24 hours, Davila was on a ventilator and unconscious for several weeks.

At Marianjoy, he is now relearning how to walk and spends at least three hours a day in therapy.

"The extent of his illness is profound, he has weakness in all of his limbs, when I first met him he could barely lift his arms off the bed," said Dr. Robin Cohen, Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital.

Davila's wife, Ashley King, and the kids have all tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies but none had serious symptoms, and they never knew they had it.

"That's the scariest part you never know who it's going to hit," said King.

Davila says his mission now is to warn people that Covid-19 is real... and wearing a mask is important, even for young people.

"I was healthy and I got it, and I got it pretty bad," said Davila.

Davila is scheduled to go home next month, but doctors say he still has a long road to recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaddisonwheatonelmhurstface maskillnessrehabcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiselmhurst hospitalcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Illinois reports 955 new COVID-19 cases
Kansas added to Chicago travel quarantine order, Wis. could be next
U-46 Elgin School District proposed plan calls for remote learning until October
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 shot at Auburn Gresham funeral home, police say
Guthrie's Tavern closing as city reimposes COVID-19 restrictions
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Illinois reports 955 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, stray shower Wednesday
Reports of missing mail continue, Congressman Rush to hold Town Hall
Clock's ticking, parents decide what's best, remote or in-school learning
Show More
39 years later, new clues in disappearance of Sarah Avon
Chicago prepares for record vote by mail in 2020 presidential election
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Booth Cottage rolls to new site
U-46 Elgin School District proposed plan calls for remote learning until October
More TOP STORIES News