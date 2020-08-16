Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,562 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6368648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Researchers used by the COVID-19 Task Force are predicting Chicago will be one of the next hot spots for the virus to hit.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois COVID-19 cases rose by 1,562 Sunday with 18 new deaths as the state surpassed 200,000 cases since the pandemic began.The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 9 - August 15 sits is 4.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 37,089 specimens for a total of 3,366,851.For comparison, when the state reported 2,508 new COVID-19 cases on May 24, laboratories had only processed around 25,000 tests.As of Saturday night, 1,581 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.IDPH is reporting a total of 206,081 cases, including 7,744 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.Public health officials said much of the uptick in cases has been fueled by large summer gatherings and just too much non-essential activity. They said the state is in a critical moment to reverse that trend.Officials said Will and Kane counties are now in the warning zone, along with 12 other Illinois counties - Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry and Union - because of a sustained increase in test positivity rate and COVID-related hospital admissions.Will County reported an additional 134 more cases Friday than Thursday. Officials say the numbers started going in the wrong direction around July 4, and things have gotten worse as people relax their social distancing and hold informal get-togethers during the summer.Now health officials there are urging people to raise their guards once more and be as vigilant as they were in the spring."Our contact tracers were telling me some people have the idea, 'OK, I'll go to a very small birthday party. Fine, I'm not doing anything wrong,'" said Steve Brandy, public information officer for the Will County Health Department. "But if you go to one small gathering and then another small gathering and then another, and at all of them you are not practicing safe social distancing and not wearing your mask, guess what, it's just as dangerous, and you just as likely could be spreading coronavirus."At Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, the number of COVID-19 patients has risen sharply in recent weeks."We're seeing probably twice as many as we have in July on a daily basis, but this is not nearly where we were in the throes of this in April and May, where we saw four times that volume," said Dr. Chris Udovich, chief medical officer.Despite the rise in cases, staffing, equipment and bed capacity remain at high levels."I think if there is a surge or an uptick in cases, we can certainly handle it. But ideally, of course, we don't want to see that," Udovich said.Officials are urging people to limit their non-essential activity; for instance, instead of going to the grocery store for small trips multiple times a week, try instead to make one trip perhaps once a week only, or less often. And officials continue to stress that face coverings are critical to prevent the spread of COVID-19.