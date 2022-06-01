coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 4,347 new cases, 22 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,347 new COVID cases and 22 new death Wednesday.

There have been at least 3,306,763 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,836 related deaths.

As of Tuesday night, 1,261 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 127 patients were in the ICU, and 39 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 23% of ICU beds are available.

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 36.3 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,366,235 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 64.96% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,945.

