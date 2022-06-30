coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 new cases, 14 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago area moves back into high range COVID community levels

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,645 new COVID cases and 10 new deaths Thursday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,430,843 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,138 related deaths.

RELATED | Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge, data show

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 32.8

As of Wednesday night, 1,170 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 115 patients were in the ICU, and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 22% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,664,045 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 65.15% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 10,628.

Cook, Lake and DuPage counties are all at a high community transmission level.

The levels are based on case and hospitalization rates and are meant to inform people about the dangers posed by the virus in their specific communities.

Kane, Grundy and LaSalle counties are at a low community level.

The video in the player above is from a previous report,

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
COVID Update: IL reports 4,645 cases, 10 deaths
COVID Update: IL reports 4,241 cases, 16 deaths
COVID Update: IL reports 3,997 new cases, zero new deaths
COVID Update: IL reports 5,568 new cases, 22 new deaths
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks
Show More
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
4th child dies after West Humboldt Park fire
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
Can strippers predict a recession?
Man claims suspect posing as cop hit him in Lakeview
More TOP STORIES News