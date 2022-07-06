coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 5,482 new cases, 15 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago area moves back into high range COVID community levels

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,482 new COVID cases and 15 new deaths Wednesday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,451,749 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,177 related deaths.

RELATED | Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge, data show

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 28.9.

As of Tuesday night, 1,246 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 145 patients were in the ICU, and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 25% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,708,274 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65.18% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,149.

The video in the player above is from a previous report,

Related topics:
