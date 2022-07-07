coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 5,796 new cases, 6 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago area moves back into high range COVID community levels

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,796 new COVID cases and 6 new deaths Thursday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,457,545 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,189 related deaths.

RELATED | Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge, data show

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 28.9.

As of Wednesday night, 1,291 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 149 patients were in the ICU, and 53 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 25% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,720,051 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65.19% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,001.

The video in the player above is from a previous report,

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
COVID Update: IL reports 5,482 new cases, 15 deaths
COVID Update: IL reports 644 new cases, 2 deaths
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
COVID Update: IL reports 4,031 cases, 12 deaths
TOP STORIES
Accused parade shooter's dad says he raised son with 'good morals'
Zion school supt., sons among those wounded in Highland Park shooting
'I'm OK': Highland Park, IL victim says it's a miracle she survived
Blackhawks trade forward Alex DeBrincat for 1st-round draft pick
New details revealed after accused shooter confesses: prosecutor
Could new federal gun safety law have prevented the July 4 tragedy?
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Show More
Woman found dead on tracks near Addison Red Line stop on North Side
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
Woman recalls finding toddler after both parents killed in massacre
Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme
More TOP STORIES News