Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,082 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 2,082 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths Tuesday.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,150,170, with a total of 19,686 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,705 specimens for a total of 16,739,500.

As of Monday night, 2,117 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 497 patients were in the ICU and 240 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 2-8 is 4.0%.

A total of 1,638,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 2,134,225.

IDPH reports that a total of 1,417,156 vaccine doses have been administered, including 216,522 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 55,455 .

The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.

Coronavirus testing sites in Chicago will be closed for "inclement weather," through Wednesday,

The city's vaccination sites, which operate indoors, will remain open, as will the mass vaccination site at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Officials there said the need to rotate staff frequently out of the cold could cause delays.

Illinois National Guard Major General Richard Neely says more than 500 National Guard members are part of the mission to vaccinate people in the state.


The deaths reported Tuesday include:

-Clinton County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- Edwards County; 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 2 males 70s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
