coronavirus illinois

Suburban man survives COVID after 116-day hospital stay, 2 and a half months unconscious

By
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Edgar Espinoza is grateful to be alive after nearly dying from COVID-19, and enduring a grueling hospital stay.

"It's been a tough, tough road, but with the help of everybody, the doctors and everything, we made it through," he said.

The 38-year-old was placed on a ventilator the day after Christmas 2021, but his condition steadily worsened.

"They were massively inflamed, both lungs were. Basically we couldn't get any oxygen into his blood," said Dr. Amit Bharara, pulmonologist at Ascension Saint Alexius in Hoffman Estates. "Most people as sick as he was wouldn't make it through that."

So doctors threw a medical Hail Mary and heavily sedated Espinoza, including paralysis, for more than two weeks.

"We had paralyzed him so that the ventilator was doing everything, and it allowed his lungs to get some rest just to give them time to heal," Baharara explained.

The gamble paid off and doctors were able to perform a tracheostomy, but for more than two months Espionza lay unconscious. Then, suddenly in February he opened his eyes, two days before his wife's birthday.

"He was able to move his head, his arms, his legs, and it was like the best day of my life," said wife Meggin Espinoza. "That's all I wanted for my birthday was my husband."

On April 6, after 116 days in the hospital, Espinoza finally went home.

"I want people to know that there's always hope. There's always hope, and for those families out there that are going through the same thing not to give up," he said.

Walking remains difficult, and Espionza still relies on oxygen, but he also continues to improve. The doctors say his recovery is "miraculous."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoffman estatespalatinehospitalcoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois reports 3,587 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Illinois reports 3,931 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Illinois reports 2,471 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Illinois reports 1,303 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
Zion woman claims she's being harrassed because she's Muslim
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Bodycam video shows police de-escalation during mental health crisis
IL residents asked to take down bird feeders, baths
Former CPD officer starts health and wellness business
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
Show More
Mom speaks out after carjackers stole SUV with 2 kids inside
Teen accused in plot to attack Chicago-area mosque pleads not guilty
Englewood children celebrate Earth Day with week of hands-on fun
'Stop! Stop!': Video shows semi nearly crash into OH school bus
Air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to fire, burn hazards
More TOP STORIES News