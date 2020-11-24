Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 9,469 new coronavirus cases, 125 deaths

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 674,089, with a total of 11,677 deaths.
Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 97,323 specimens. In total there have been 9,990,304 tests specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 17 - Nov. 23 is 12.4%.
As of Monday night, 6,134 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,203 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 668 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The deaths reported Tuesday include:
-Bureau County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 females 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 5 males 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Grundy County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Hancock County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Henry County: 1 female 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kendall County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Lee County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 female 30s
- Mercer County: 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Pike County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
Governor J.B. Pritzker and his team held Monday's daily COVID-19 briefing virtually. He said he remains concerned that there could be a surge in new cases from people traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Dr. Ezike raised concerns about the continued rise in COVID-19 cases - and not just the dwindling number of available beds, but staff able to take care of those patients.
"Thanksgiving hasn't happened yet. People can still change their plans and change the outcome," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health. "We don't have to have superspreader events at homes throughout our state and throughout the country and then bring it back. Please reconsider your plans and see if we can be part of the solution to decrease infections, instead of part of the plan to increase them."
Gov. Pritzker worked out of his Gold Coast mansion Monday. Since he has asked anyone in the state to work from home if they can to slow the spread of the virus, he is having his staff do just that this week.
There are also continued concerns about growing fraud in Illinois unemployment claims, with officials sharing a warning for people to be very careful to monitor their credit reports.
The acting head of the Illinois Department of Employment Security added that if you have not applied for benefits, but received a bank card in the mail, that's a sure sign of fraud.