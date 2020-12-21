Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 4,699 cases, 98 coronavirus deaths

Will COVID-19 vaccines be effective against new strain from UK?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8946678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.

Chicago area hospitals expecting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,699 COVID-19 cases and 98 related deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 905,069, with a total of 15,299 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 86,454 specimens. In total there have been 12,520,979 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 14-20 is 9.3%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Sunday night, 4,460 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 546 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The deaths reported Monday include:-Bureau County: 1 male 90s-Champaign County: 1 female 80s-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 13 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female over 100-DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 90s-Effingham County: 1 male 90s-Hamilton County: 1 male 90s-Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 90s-Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 90s-LaSalle County: 1 female 70s-Madison County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s-Morgan County: 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 80s-Stephenson County: 1 female 90s-Tazewell County: 1 female 80s-Washington County: 1 male 80s-Will County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90sMore hope is on the way for hospitals like Loretto on the Chicago's West Side as Moderna has shipped out its vaccines.Hospitals across the Chicago area are expecting it this week.Workers applauding as the first boxes were shipped out over the weekend."There is light at the end of the tunnel there are now two vaccines that are approved they are incredibly effective and efficacious," said Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed.FedEx and UPS, both on the ground and in the air, are now moving those first doses to more 3,700 locations in all 50 states.Moderna is set to ship nearly six million doses of the vaccine this week. Pfizer is shipping another two million."We are very confident that, by June, anyone in America who wants to have a vaccine will have that opportunity to have a vaccine," said Admiral Brett Giroir with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.Monday morning the CDC issuing new guidance about *who should be next in line to be vaccinated.A panel recommended people over 75 and essential frontline workers like firefighters, police officers, teachers, postal workers and grocery store employees get vaccinated next, but ultimately, it will be up to the states to decide.Meanwhile five police officers in the west suburban town of Cicero already got the vaccine over the weekend. Officials there say they were given the vaccines that were about to expire from a local hospital.