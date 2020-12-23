Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 6,239 cases, 116 coronavirus deaths

Will COVID-19 vaccines be effective against new strain from UK?

Cardinal Cupich to get vaccine:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 6,239 COVID-19 cases and 116 related deaths Tuesday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 911,308, with a total of 15,414 deaths.On Wednesday afternoon, Governor JB Pritzker will be giving a virtual update on the state's response and vaccine rollout.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 84,764 specimens. In total there have been 12,605,743 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 15-21 is 9.0%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Monday night, 4,571 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 557 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Cardinal Blase Cupich and several other Chicago area pastors will be receiving COVID-19 vaccines Wenesday morning at Saint Anthony Hospital.The deaths reported Tuesday include:- Adams County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Cass County: 1 male 70s- Champaign County: 1 female 80s- Christian County: 1 male 60s- Clark County: 1 male 70s, 1 female over 100- Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s- Douglas County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Fayette County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Franklin County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s- Grundy County: 1 female 90s- Hamilton County: 1 female 70s- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s- Jackson County: 1 female over 100- Kane County: 1 female 70s- Kendall County: 1 female 60s- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100- LaSalle County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s- Lee County: 1 female 70s- Livingston County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Marion County: 1 female over 100- Massac County: 1 female over 100- McHenry County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Morgan County: 1 female 80s- Moultrie County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Peoria County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s- Perry County: 1 male 80s- Richland County: 1 male 70s, 1 female over 100- Sangamon County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s- Stark County: 1 female 80s- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 females 70s