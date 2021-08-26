coronavirus illinois

Algonquin school faces COVID challenges weeks into in-person learning after dozens test positive

48 students have tested positive, as well as two staff members, and two have been hospitalized, district superintendent says
By
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Students in District 300 rush to leave school at the end of the day.

Although the north suburban school district has been back to school for in-person learning for two weeks now, they are already are dealing with numerous COVID-19 cases.

The district has nearly 20,000 students. At the school board meeting earlier this week, the district superintendent said 48 students have tested positive, as well as two staff members, and two have been hospitalized. Through contact tracing, they've determined 430 people had close contact with those infected, including more than 300 who are unvaccinated.

Many of those students are now in quarantine.

"It's our choice to bring her, but why do I have to give that up for her health," said parent Valeria Cienfuegos.

"If I get it I get it," said junior Christian Graves. "I'm not really worried at all."

Schools officials said they have no way to know the origin of the cases or whether they may have any connection to being passed along at any of the district's 30 school campuses.

"District 300 has worked to develop and implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies with a singular focus: to ensure the safety of our students and our staff," district officials said in a statement.

District officials also said they are following state health department guidelines for quarantines. They may pause a school activity, if necessary, but they have no plans at this point to go back to remote learning.
