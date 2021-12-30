coronavirus illinois

COVID IL: Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton tests positive for COVID-19

Stratton said she received her COVID vaccine and booster and has mild symptoms
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announced Thursday morning that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She said in a tweet just before 10 a.m. that she has mild symptoms and will isolate as she recovers.



RELATED: Illinois COVID cases: IL reports 21,098 new cases, 50 deaths

"I'm so relieved to be fully vaccinated and boosted. If you have yet to do so, please get vaccinated, your booster and wear a mask. I appreciate your prayers and good vibes!" Stratton said.

Stratton is a native of Chicago's South Side and lives in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood with her family.

On Wednesday, Illinois reported a record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, as the omicron variant continues to spread across the state.

