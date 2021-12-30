COVID IL: Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton tests positive for COVID-19

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have mild symptoms and will isolate as I recover.



SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announced Thursday morning that she has tested positive for COVID-19.She said in a tweet just before 10 a.m. that she has mild symptoms and will isolate as she recovers."I'm so relieved to be fully vaccinated and boosted. If you have yet to do so, please get vaccinated, your booster and wear a mask. I appreciate your prayers and good vibes!" Stratton said.is a native of Chicago's South Side and lives in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood with her family.On Wednesday, Illinois reported a record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, as the omicron variant continues to spread across the state.