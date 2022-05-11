coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 6,158 new cases, 11 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
With COVID cases rising, will people follow mask recommendations?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 6,158 new COVID cases and 11 deaths Wednesday.

There have been at least 3,195,244 total COVID cases as of Wednesday, including at least 33,695 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 861 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 86 patients were in the ICU, and 19 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH said 21% of ICU beds available.

Chicago White Sox game against Cleveland postponed due to COVID among Guardians players

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 42.4 per-100,000 people.

A total of 22,070,429 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 64.79% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,268.
