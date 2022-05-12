COVID Update: IL reports 5,686 new cases, 3 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,686 new COVID cases and three deaths Thursday.
There have been at least 3,200,930 total COVID cases as of Thursday, including at least 33,698 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday night, 880 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 85 patients were in the ICU, and 21 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH said 19% of ICU beds are available.
Chicago White Sox game against Cleveland postponed due to COVID among Guardians players
IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 309 per-100,000 people.
A total of 22,081,962 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.80% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,885.
