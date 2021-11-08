Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,060 cases, 8 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,060 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 8 related deaths Monday.There have been 1,720,345 total COVID cases, including 25,986 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 1-Nov. 7 is 2.6%, the highest figure reported since Oct. 14, when it was also 2.6%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 69,073 new specimens for a total of 36,388,536 since the pandemic began.As of Friday night, 1,334 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, the most since Oct. 19. Of those, 298 patients were in the ICU and 158 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 16,096,433 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 57.63% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 52,987.Rush University Medical Center hosted a special kid COVID vaccinations clinic for children of staff Monday. For the Rush employees and students who have worked through the pandemic, it was a day to celebrate."I have an 8-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter and this day means more to me than anything that's happened in the last year and a half," said Dr. Latania Logan, chief of pediatric infectious disease at Rush University Medical Center "Now I don't have to worry about what I bring home to them."Rush will host its regular kids COVID vaccination clinic Fridays and Saturdays for the next few weeks.