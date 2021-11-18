Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 5,644 cases, 30 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,758,146 total COVID cases, including 26,190 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 11-Nov. 17 is 3.6%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 181,622 new specimens for a total of 37,719,347 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 1,669 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 16,621,901 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 57.38% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,695.As of Tuesday, Loyola Medicine is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 at multiple clinic sites, including mobile vaccine clinics. Online scheduling is available at