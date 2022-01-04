Illinois COVID: IL reports 24,423 new cases, 79 deaths

There have been 2,263,166 total COVID cases, including 28,077 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 17.6%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 125,819 new specimens for a total of 45,305,412 since the pandemic began.
As of Monday night, 6,600 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,118 patients were in the ICU and 658 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 19,357,296 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 60.71% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,926.