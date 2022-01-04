coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID: IL reports 24,423 new cases, 79 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
COVID risk to children remains low, Dr. Arwady says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 24,423 new COVID-19 cases and 79 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 2,263,166 total COVID cases, including 28,077 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 17.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 125,819 new specimens for a total of 45,305,412 since the pandemic began.

Gov. JB Pritzker gave an update on the omicron COVID surge Monday.



As of Monday night, 6,600 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,118 patients were in the ICU and 658 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 19,357,296 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 60.71% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,926.

More TOP STORIES News