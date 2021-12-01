coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 6,119 cases, 45 deaths

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 6,119 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 45 related deaths Wednesday.

The single-day increase is the highest since 7,042 new cases were reported on January 22.

There have been 1,815,994 total COVID cases, including 26,459 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Nov. 25-30 is 5.6%.

RELATED: Chicago's top doctor all but certain Omicron COVID-19 variant already in US 'Get a booster now'

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update on COVID in Chicago amid concerns from new varian omicron.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 113,848 new specimens for a total of 39,229,345 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 2,478 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 470 patients were in the ICU and 217 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

SEE ALSO: All vaccinated adults should get COVID-19 booster shot because of omicron variant, CDC says

A total of 17,357,231 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 58.08% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 46,599.
