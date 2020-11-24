Illinois coronavirus testing: Permanent testing site opens in Midway Airport parking lot

coronavirus testing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the number of COVID-19 have risen across the city, more testing sites are being opened.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has tried to create resources where they are needed most.

As Thanksgiving Day draws near, there is a growing concern about the surge in cases of COVID-19 in the Chicago-area.

The ramp up testing begins Tuesday.

An employee parking lot just west of Midway at 55th Street has been transformed into Chicago's fourth permanent drive-up testing site.

The testing site is not meant to serve airport travelers, but people on the southwest side where the number of COVID-19 cases has remained hight

The state offered some promising news Tuesday morning: that Illinois' test positivity rate has fallen for eight consecutive days.

Officials said this is a critical moment.

"Thanksgiving hasn't happened yet. People can still change their plans and change the outcome. We don't have to have super-spreader events at homes," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

The testing site ar Midway Airport's Parking Lot B will openTuesdays and Thursdaysfrom 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdaysfrom 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
