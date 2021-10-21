coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,146 cases, 36 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Local doctor discusses latest on COVID vaccines, boosters, flu shots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,146 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 36 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,678,186 total COVID cases, including 25,563 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Oct. 14-20 has dropped to 2.2%, the lowest figure reported since July 14.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 135,773 specimens for a total of 34,343,988 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 1,309 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 330 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 15,166,996 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 56.43% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,913.

RELATED: Chicago police vaccine mandate: Officers being sent home without pay for non-compliance
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the majority of Illinois counties are in the "high transmission" level, even though total case numbers have been trending down.

The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems.

Those individuals should get boosters six months after their second dose of Pfizer. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.
The CDC is set to review booster recommendations for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines on Wednesday and Thursday, with final CDC authorization coming at the end of the week.

With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now be eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.

On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a statewide effort to increase the number of those getting booster shots. IDPH is partnering with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), and Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) to increase education around boosters and provide support to skilled nursing facilities as they work to administer boosters to residents.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Orland Park votes on how to deal with new COVID vaccine mandate
IL reports record-high 20,804 new COVID cases, 96 deaths
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News