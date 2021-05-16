Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,248 cases, 24 deaths

Vaccine incentives hope to push people to get their shots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,248 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 related deaths Sunday.There have been 1,366,268 total COVID cases, including 22,439 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 52,013 specimens for a total of 23,813,589 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 9 to May 15, is 2.9%.As of Saturday night, 1,581 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 218 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 10,375,588 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,728 doses. There were 53,335 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.Illinois and Chicago entered the Bridge Phase of reopening Friday, the final step before complete reopening.Moving into the Bridge Phase required 70% of Illinoisans 65 and older to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. As of Friday, 81% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.Meanwhile, if health and hospital metrics remain stable for 28 days in the Bridge Phase, Illinois will be able to move to Phase 5, which means full reopening with no restrictions. Full reopening also requires at least 50% of residents 16 and over to have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Friday, nearly 58% of Illinoisans 16 and older have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.Amusement activities like Chicago's famed architecture boat tours can now run at 60% capacity.For the first time in more than a year patrons can now stand in bars, and unmask if the establishment allows.For baseball stadiums, in the Bridge Phase vaccinated fans don't count toward capacity totals, which is now 60%. They can sit in a special section without distancing once proof of vaccination is presented.The Bridge Phase means places like retail stores, fitness centers, museums and amusement parks can open at 60% capacity. Special events can allow for 250 people inside and 500 outside.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Boone County: 1 male 60s- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s- Grundy County: 1 male 90s- Kane County: 1 male 70s- Lake County: 1 female 50s- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s- Lee County: 1 female 90s- McLean County: 1 female 60s- Peoria County: 1 female 60s- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s- Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 70s- Winnebago County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 60s- Woodford County: 1 male 50s