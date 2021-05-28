Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 982 cases, 21 deaths as Wrigley Field vaccine site to close

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 982 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 related deaths Friday, as Chicago's COVID vaccine site near Wrigley Field is set to close soon.There have been 1,380,261 total COVID cases, including 22,739 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 56,438 specimens for a total of 24,490,663 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 21 to May 27, is 2.3%.As of Thursday night, 1,216 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 314 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,175,656 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,378 doses. There were 62,274 doses reported administered in Illinois Thursday.Officials said 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and over 49% are fully vaccinated.As the city of Chicago shifts to hyperlocal vaccination strategies focused on meeting residents where they are, the temporary mass vaccination site at the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field will close on Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said Thursday night.Saturday's closure will mark the end of a two-month effort, in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health and the Chicago Cubs, that delivered more than 42,000 vaccine doses to Chicagoans - more than the capacity of Wrigley Field itself, city officials said. Aurora Health will redeploy resources to support hyperlocal, community-based vaccination efforts, including staffing the city's mobile vaccine buses - the Vaccination Station - that allow residents to get vaccinated without leaving their neighborhood.Patients with appointments scheduled at Gallagher Way after Saturday have been contacted, and their appointments have been relocated to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, less than a mile from Wrigley Field.The deaths reported Friday include:- Cook County: 1 male teen, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s- DuPage County: 1 male 80s- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s- McHenry County: 1 female 70s- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s- Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s