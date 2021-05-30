Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 602 cases, 18 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 602 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 18 related deaths Sunday.There have been 1,381,665 total COVID cases, including 22,794 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 38,607 specimens for a total of 24,590,395 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 23 to May 29, is 2.1%.As of Saturday night, 1,078 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 298 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 11,269,651 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 52,177 doses. There were 39,222 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.Officials said 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and over 50% are fully vaccinated.As the city of Chicago shifts to hyperlocal vaccination strategies focused on meeting residents where they are, the temporary mass vaccination site at the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field will close on Saturday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said Thursday night.Saturday's closure will mark the end of a two-month effort, in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health and the Chicago Cubs, that delivered more than 42,000 vaccine doses to Chicagoans - more than the capacity of Wrigley Field itself, city officials said. Aurora Health will redeploy resources to support hyperlocal, community-based vaccination efforts, including staffing the city's mobile vaccine buses - the Vaccination Station - that allow residents to get vaccinated without leaving their neighborhood.Patients with appointments scheduled at Gallagher Way after Saturday have been contacted, and their appointments have been relocated to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, less than a mile from Wrigley Field.For more information on vaccine events coming up, visitThe deaths reported Sunday include:- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s- DuPage County: 1 female 90s- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s- McLean County: 1 male 70s- Tazewell County: 1 male 40s- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s