Network outage impacting Illinois DMVs, secretary of state says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 21, 2024 4:57PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois DMVs experienced a system outage on Thursday, according to the secretary of state.

The DMV outages come after a "nationwide network outage," said Secretary Alexi Giannoulias on X.

Customers are asked to call 800-252-8980 before visiting DMV offices.

The cause of the outage is unknown. Giannoulias did not specify how long it would take to get systems back up.

To access online services, click here.

