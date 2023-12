3.1 earthquake reported near Waltonville Illinois, US Geological Survey says

WALTONVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 3.1 earthquake struck part of Illinois Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck at about 4:10 a.m. and was centered west northwest of Waltonville in Jefferson County, the USGS said.

The earthquake had a depth of 16.6 kilometers, the USGS said.

Further details were not immediately available.