Election results: Alexi Giannoulias wins Illinois secretary of state race

Democrat Alexi Giannoulias will be Illinois' next Secretary of State after a run against Republican Dan Brady.

With 90% of precincts reporting, Giannoulias had 54% of the vote, compared to Brady's 44%.

This is the first time in 24 years that someone other Jesse White will be leading the office.

"Over the next few days, there will be a lot of reflection over what today's election means for the future of our country, our planet and our democracy and we certainly have a lot to do in order to heal this nation. That is why my focus has always been and will be on restoring public trust."

Giannoulias gives victory speech

Giannoulias previously served as state treasurer before losing in a race for a U.S. senate seat against Republican Mark Kirk in 2010.

"I think everyone loves a comeback, but tonight is not about me, it's about the people of Illinois. I see the temperature in America and I see the divide between parties and I believe in helping people and I don't think party should matter. I think we should help everyone."

Dan Brady concedes in Illinois Secretary of State race