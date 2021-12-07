State police making progress on Illinois FOID card renewal backlog

Illinois State Police said they're making progress processing FOID card renewals.It's a story the ABC7 I-Team has been covering for months now.Earlier this year, it was taking police more than six months to process renewals. Now, ISP says they're being processed in 38 days.They credit the implementation of a streamlined process, as well as hiring additional staff."The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is committed to a firearms background check system focused on safety, not bureaucracy. We want to make it easy on the good guys and hard on the bad guys," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "We continue to improve our workflow and these updated numbers show we are definitely headed in the right direction."The backlog is now down to 7,800 cards, from 138,000 just over a year ago.