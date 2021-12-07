State police making progress on Illinois FOID card renewal backlog

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois State Police making progress on FOID card renewal backlog

Illinois State Police said they're making progress processing FOID card renewals.

It's a story the ABC7 I-Team has been covering for months now.

RELATED: Illinois FOID card delays: New law will help state clear backlog, IL State Police director says

Earlier this year, it was taking police more than six months to process renewals. Now, ISP says they're being processed in 38 days.

They credit the implementation of a streamlined process, as well as hiring additional staff.

RELATED: Illinois State Police says it reduced FOID card backlog by 75% for new applicants, 89% for renewals

"The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is committed to a firearms background check system focused on safety, not bureaucracy. We want to make it easy on the good guys and hard on the bad guys," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "We continue to improve our workflow and these updated numbers show we are definitely headed in the right direction."

The backlog is now down to 7,800 cards, from 138,000 just over a year ago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisgun safetygun controlgun lawsillinois state policei teamguns
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News