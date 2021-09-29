iteam

Illinois State Police says it reduced FOID card backlog by 75% for new applicants, 89% for renewals

FSB now processing FOID application within 72 hours of receiving
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police said they've made major progress on a backlog of FOID card applications.

The ISP said its Firearms Services Bureau is now processing applications within 72 hours of when they're received.

Applications for the cards surged last year, while staffing levels remained stagnant.

"In 2020, the FSB received an unprecedented number of new FOID and CCL applications. At its peak, applications for new FOID cards hit nearly 143,000 in October 2020," officials said.

ISP credits extra staffing and improved technology for reducing the FOID card backlog by 75% for new applicants and 89% for renewals.
Related topics:
illinoisiteamgun safetyconsumerguns
