Illinois governor race: Where JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey stand on immigration, guns, crime

While polls two weeks before Election Day show Illinois Governor JB Pritzker with a sizeable lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey, but Bailey believes he's within striking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is looking for another four year terms, while Republican State Senator Darren Bailey is hoping to surprise pundits and pollsters with an upset.

Crime is a concern for both; Governor Pritzker has now offered a specific amendment for the controversial Safe-T Act for the first time. The law, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, does away with cash bail. Critics say it will release violent offenders.

"So let's explicitly put into the Safe-T Act with an amendment saying that we're not going to let anybody out, any of the violent criminals out on January 1," Pritzker said.

But that and any other changes would have to be approved by the legislature.

"He's thinking about amending it because he's finally learning what it actually says, otherwise why on earth did the man sign it if he knew what it said?" Bailey accused. "So, I know, I completely believe that public sentiment has shifted and turned."

Bailey is calling for the complete repeal of the law, despite Democratic super-majorities in the legislature that would make that virtually impossible.

The candidates also could not be further apart on the issue of gun control.

After the July 4 parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Pritzker is now on a mission.

"We should pass an assault weapons ban here in Illinois we should also have a national ban," he said.

"Listen, the Second Amendment is there, it's the number two for a very important reason. The Second Amendment protects the First and there shouldn't be no infringement on guns," said Bailey.

On immigration and the southern border crisis that has resulted in more than 3,000 migrants being bussed to Chicago, both candidates are looking for federal help.

"Well, I'd definitely be having the conversation with our president to stop the illegal flow into our nation at the southern border. I mean that's the government's number one role is to protect its people and they do that by protecting our borders," Bailey said.

"We need comprehensive immigration reform. We need secure borders. Those are all things that you know, we haven't seen for a while," said Pritzker. "And we also need to make sure we have robust immigration into this country. It's good for our economy."