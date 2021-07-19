jb pritzker

Gov. JB Pritzker announces reelection bid, will seek 2nd term

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Governor JB Pritzker (FILE). (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is running for reelection.

Pritzker made the announcement he will seek a second term as Illinois' governor Monday on Twitter.

"Big news: I'm running for re-election," he wrote. "We've been through a lot, and I've been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I'm excited to fight for the state I love with [Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton], and there's no limit to what we can do going forward."

In June, Pritzker hinted to ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall that he was considering not seeking a second term.

"You know, again, I haven't talked to my family completely about this and I need to spend time with them had to have that conversation. So I'll get back to you shortly. I promise," Pritzker said at the time.

RELATED: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker hints he may not seek reelection to 2nd term

But many political observers at the time said firmly believed he was go for a second term. They were proved right Monday.

Pritzker's re-election announcement came with a video highlighting his work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois, support Illinoisans who lost work and benefits during the pandemic, and to roll out the vaccine as quickly as possible. It also highlighted his efforts to bolster small businesses during the
pandemic, and putting science first in his decision making.

The Democratic Governors Association released a statement after the announcement was made, saying in part, "As the state emerges from the pandemic, Gov. Pritzker is putting Illinois back on firm fiscal footing, leading to credit rating upgrades and an improving business environment. "Gov. Pritzker has proven to be a strong and effective governor for the people of Illinois."

Watch Gov. Pritzker's full announcement below:

