Illinois health officials warn of toxic blue-green algae following dog deaths in other states

Pet owners are being warned about toxic algae in the water after the death of dogs in other states.

The dangerous chemicals may be in Illinois waterways, reported the Daily Herald.

The algae looks like blue-green globs in the water, and the toxins can be produced when the algae is exposed to sunlight.

RELATED: Blue-green algae dog poisoning: North Carolina woman warns others after 3 dogs die following swim in pond

The water is closed to swimming at several Wisconsin beaches along Lake Michigan due to reports of the algae, according to WKOW.

Officials warn the bacteria is harmful or even fatal to pets and can cause health concerns for humans as well.

Wisconsin officials said people can still enjoy the beach, just stay out of the water until the algae levels are safe again.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after windows on dozens of cars smashed downtown, sources say
Man with criminal history accused of murdering Gary woman
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
ABC7 Flywitness News at the Chicago Air & Water Show
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
LIVE: Officials speak on shooting that left multiple Philly police officers injured
Mom charged after 18-month-old son fatally struck in Texas parking lot
Show More
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Infinity HS students present research to sociology experts
Republicans look ahead to 2020 at State Fair
Man with ice pick yelled racial slurs at motorcycle driver in Gurnee, police say
'Good Morning America' brings show to Chicago
More TOP STORIES News