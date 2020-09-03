Business

Greenhouse marijuana dispensary opening in Skokie with Blues Brothers themed products

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Greenhouse Group will open one of the largest marijuana dispensaries in Illinois Thursday in Skokie and it will feature a line of Blues Brothers-themed products from actor Jim Belushi.

The 15,000 square foot dispensary at 10000 Skokie Blvd opens at 9:30 a.m.

The two-story building will exclusively feature a line of Blues Brothers-themed products from actor and Wheaton native Jim Belushi and Belushi's Farm.

Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

Greenhouse said that the building will have 12 point of sale stations with social distancing parameters in place.

Belishi is expected to arrive in the Bluesmobile, a 1974 Dodge Monaco sedan, and be on hand at the dispensary Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal marijuana sales in first half of 2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessskokiemarijuanathe blues brothers
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after girl killed, brother critically injured in Auburn Gresham crash
Joe Biden to visit Kenosha in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
Video of suspects in deadly Chicago restaurant shooting released by police
Virus-proof building? West Loop developer builds COVID-19 prevention into workplace
Chicago man died while being restrained by police in Rochester, NY
More IL residents receiving unemployment benefits from different states despite not applying for them
Cook County sheriff's police shoot person on Chicago's SW Side
Show More
Facebook moves to target misinformation before election
Chicago Weather: Windy, warm Thursday
Chicago landlords still worried after CDC issues eviction moratorium
Off-duty officer shoots man in attempted carjacking in South Chicago
Owner of burned Kenosha business accuses Trump of misleading public
More TOP STORIES News