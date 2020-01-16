marijuana

Marijuana health risks remain despite legalization in Illinois, doctors say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly $20 million of recreational marijuana has been sold in Illinois in just the last two weeks.

RELATED: Weed-related emergency room visits up after legalization in Illinois, doctors say

Even though it's been wildly popular, some local doctors want to remind people about the risks.

Doctor Jenny Lu from Stroger Hospital joined ABC7 Thursday morning to talk about the risks from marijuana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarijuanaillnesshospitalsuniversity of illinois chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Herbal Notes: Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties featuring marijuana-laced meals
Cannabis license application deadline extended
State extends pot business application deadline amid COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois' recreational pot sales drop slightly in February
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News