Limited pharmacy access for some Illinois Medicaid patients in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A recent change to the Illinois Medicaid prescription plan is making it difficult for many to get medications, especially on Chicago's South and West sides.It is a potential dilemma for millions in Illinois. Two months ago, Medicaid clients were told they could no longer use Walgreens unless they wanted to pay full price for their prescriptions.New legislation is calling for Medicaid recipients to be able to use any pharmacy. But in the meantime, some patients are struggling to access what could be life-saving drugs.Aetna provides coverage for Illinois Medicaid patients. In December, Aetna changed the prescription plan, dropping Walgreens as a provider. Walgreens makes up 30% of all Chicago's drugstores. Because Aetna is owned by CVS, Medicaid patients now have to get their medications at CVS and other in-network pharmacies."These patients already have a restricted network of pharmacies where they can get their medications, and we're already in a pharmacy desert, and unfortunately this is being restricted even more," said Dr. Thomas Huggett, Lawndale Christian Health Center.There are more than 11,000 Medicaid patients who live on the West Side of Chicago, according to health equity experts. Most West Side neighborhoods do not have a CVS."We really need a corporation like CVS/Aetna to really look at its own practices and policies or we're never going to get to an equitable society," said Dr. David Ansell, Rush University Medical Center.State Representative La Shawn Ford sponsored a bill that would allow Medicaid patients access to the pharmacy of their choice, discussing it at news conference on Thursday."We have to pass legislation, put pressure on HFS and Aetna to reverse that administrative rule, but right now Aetna and CVS believe that they're right. They believe that there are enough pharmacies in the boundaries of their clients, and they don't see a problem with their new rule," said State Representative Ford.In a statement to the I-Team, Aetna said: