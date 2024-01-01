Illinois minimum wage increases by $1-an-hour for 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The minimum wage in Illinois has now increased.
Workers will see an increase of a dollar per hour , from $13-an-hour to $14-an-hour.
The minimum wage for tipped workers will rise to $8.40 per hour and any young person under the age of 18 working fewer than 650 hours per year will see their hourly increase to $12 per hour.
This is the sixth increase in the minimum wage since 2019, when Governor JB Pritzker established a schedule to increase the minimum wage to $15-an-hour in 2025.
SEE ALSO: Chicago City Council votes to raise tipped worker minimum wage
SEE ALSO: New Illinois laws 2024: Full list of laws taking effect Jan. 1