Chicago City Council votes on raising tipped worker minimum wage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council is in session Friday to make a decision about minimum wage for tipped workers in the city.
They are expected to approve a measure to phase out the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers.
The proposal would require all city businesses to eventually pay their workers the same minimum hourly wage, regardless of whether they earn tips.
Some smaller restaurants worry this increased cost could put them out of business.
