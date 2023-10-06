WATCH LIVE

Chicago City Council votes on raising tipped worker minimum wage

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 6, 2023 4:40PM
The measure would require all city businesses to eventually pay their workers the same minimum hourly wage, regardless of whether they earn tips.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council is in session Friday to make a decision about minimum wage for tipped workers in the city.

They are expected to approve a measure to phase out the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers.

The proposal would require all city businesses to eventually pay their workers the same minimum hourly wage, regardless of whether they earn tips.

READ MORE | 'One Fair Wage' minimum wage for tipped workers plan passes city council committee

Some smaller restaurants worry this increased cost could put them out of business.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for future updates.

