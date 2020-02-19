Illinois Primary 2020 early voting expands to Loop 'super site' Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New early voting locations are opening Wednesday in the Chicago area ahead of the March 17 Illinois Primary.The new Loop "Super Site" at 191 N. Clark St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Several Cook County Courthouses also start offering early voting Wednesday including Bridgeview, Maywood, Rolling Meadows and Skokie.There will also be new touchscreens and ballot scanners this year as part of the new voting system in Cook County.Earlier this month, early voting began at clerk's offices in many counties in Illinois. On March 2, early voting expands to the 50 Chicago Ward sites and suburban township sites across Cook County.