Illinois real estate market sees growth despite economic downturn due to COVID-19 pandemic

Prices are also up. The statewide median for October was $233,000.
All of this is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.
Sue Miller, designated managing broker at Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group McHenry, and the 2021 Illinois Realtors president, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about the real estate market and what's driving this growth.
Tommy Choi, past president of the Chicago Association of Realtors and co-founder; Keller Williams of OneChicago; and Geoffrey Hewings, emeritus director of the Regional Economics and Applications Laboratory at the University of Illinois spoke, as well.