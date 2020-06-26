Reopening Illinois: IL moves into Phase 4 as gyms, movie theaters reopen; Casinos, video gaming return next week

Meanwhile, casinos and video gaming will return next week.
At one gym inside the Merchandise Mart, patrons were already inside working out by reservation only early Friday morning.
River North Gym At the Mart pivoted to do virtual and outdoor classes during the pandemic but now they are ready to welcome their patrons back.
WATCH: Here's what you need to know about Phase 4 in Illinois
People will get their temperatures checked, employees will be wiping down gym equipment and people will have to work out with their masks on and use hand sanitizer.
Meanwhile, indoor dining can reopen with restrictions, but some restaurants are planning on sticking to carry out.
Indoor dining during a pandemic isn't something Chef Mike Simmons with Cafe Marie Jean in Humboldt Park is at all interested in.
"In order to bring people back and expose them to this, we're saying, 'We want to put money ahead of people,'" he said. "That's never really been our thing."
In addition to health and fitness centers and indoor dining, museums, zoos and movie theaters can reopen as well with restrictions.
The Brookfield Zoo will open to members on July 1 and to the general public on July 8. The Lincoln Park Zoo opens Friday to members and Monday for the general public.
The Shedd Aquarium will open for members on July 1 and the general public will be allowed back on July 3.
Phase 4 also allows for up to 50 people to attend gatherings.
Chicago had initially been set to move to Phase 4 on July 1st, but with the number of new cases declining faster than the city expected, officials decided to go ahead with the next phase Friday.
Officials said Illinois won't get to Phase Five until there's a vaccine or a treatment for the virus.
RELATED: Illinois Reopening: Phase 4 guidelines released by Gov. Pritzker
In Chicago during Phase 4, movie theaters and health and fitness centers will be limited to 25 percent capacity. While some suburban playgrounds are reopening, Chicago's playgrounds remain closed. It is not known when beaches will reopen.
For the rest of the state of Illinois, restaurants can resume indoor dining at up to 25-percent capacity with no more than 10 people per table.
Gyms and movie theaters will be able to reopen at 50-percent capacity and zoos and museums at 25-percent capacity.
Casinos and video gaming locations across Illinois can start reopening next Wednesday.
The Illinois Gaming Board says each gaming operator has submitted a plan to the state.
Casinos have been closed since the governor first issued the state's stay at home order in March.