house of representatives

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten's family shares details of teen daughter's death

Gwen Casten was 17
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Sean Casten, Illinois rep., shares details of daughter's death

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Illinois Congressman Sean Casten is sharing more details about how the representative's 17-year-old daughter died.

Gwen Casten was found dead in her room Monday.

Casten's family said it appears she died in her sleep, but an exact cause has not been determined.



The 17-year-old recently graduated from Downers Grove North High School and planned to attend the University of Vermont.

RELATED: US Rep. Sean Casten's daughter Gwen, 17, dies

In a statement, the Casten family said in part, "The only thing we know about her death is that it was peaceful. And the only lesson we can take from that is to savor the moments you have with your loved ones."

Casten, D-Downers Grove, is currently running for a third term against Congresswoman Marie Newman. The Casten campaign temporarily pulled its TV ads. Newman's campaign is stopping all ads comparing the two candidates.
Newman said in a statement, "My heart breaks for the Casten family for the devastating loss of their daughter. My prayers are with Sean, Kara, and the entire Casten family."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdowners grovehouse of representativesteencongress
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Fallout 24 hours after the first January 6th hearing
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
Jan. 6 committee reveals new details of Capitol riot in 1st hearing
TOP STORIES
'I tried so hard': Mother speaks out after 3 children killed
Man, 23, found beaten to death in Cook County Jail cell: autopsy
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
COVID Update: IL reports 5,334 new cases, 20 deaths
Sextortion: What to do if someone tries to scam, extort money from you
After woman dragged by officer, CPD supt. recommends firing
Hear from a juror in the Depp-Heard trial for the first time
Show More
Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck between train, platform
3 injured after SUV hits I-294 tollbooth, bursts into flames
Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
Chicago Weather: Hot, humid and windy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News