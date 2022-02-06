Illinois school mask mandate ruling puts districts on spot to enforce or make optional

District Breakdown:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The recent ruling on Illinois school mask mandates is now putting pressure on districts to decide whether or not to enforce Governor J.B. Pritzker's order.Last week, a downstate Illinois judge ruled against the state's school mandates, including masking, in response to lawsuits involving parents and teachers from more than 150 districts. It's a decision the Illinois Education Association warns could result in school shutdowns.While we already know this legal decision will not change mask requirements in Chicago Public Schools, and Pritzker had said the state is expediting an appeal to get the judge's order reversed. It is why, even as some schools have already decided to go mask optional, others are taking a wait and see attitude.As of Monday, thousands of schools across Illinois have a decision to make. Will they or won't they continue to enforce the governor's mask mandate that has been in place since in-person learning resumed at the start of the pandemic?"We should not have to fight every inch for basic protection, but such are the times in which we live, where the few can trump the safety of the many," CTU said in a statement following the ruling.For some, it's a non-issue. Chicago Public Schools and its 350,000 students will continue masking.CPS said in a statement last week that the court's ruling does not prohibit the school district from continuing its COVID-19 mitigation policies and procedures, including universal masking, and that the district "will stay the course."For others, like Timothy Christian Schools in Elmhurst, masks will become optional."We have wide spaces [and] large classrooms. We believe we can achieve this," said Matt Davidson, superintendent for Timothy Christian Schools. "We're seeing it in so many places, tens of thousands of schools across the country, have been mask optional all year long."Davidson said he believes he has the support of most of his school community. With nearly 1,300 students, Timothy Christian is the largest Christian School in Illinois."We have kids who are really suffering," Davidson added, "and we just want to present an optional environment where those decisions for the children can be made in the home and we're going to respect them."While school boards across the state continue to debate the issue, others prefer to take wait to see how the appeals process pans out.The Archdiocese of Chicago sent a letter to parents and students Saturday that said they are "closely monitoring the case.""Because future court rulings may go back and forth, and because changing our policies back and forth would create confusion and disruption in our schools, we will continue the current mask policy for now," Archdiocese officials said.Notably, U-46 in Elgin, the state's second-largest school district has not yet made a decision regarding masks. District officials said their lawyers are continuing to review the Sangamon judge's decision before making a final one of their own -- which they do hope to announce sometime Sunday night."This decision has the potential to shut our schools down, effectively closing our school buildings and perhaps being potent enough to stop in-person learning altogether," the Illinois Education Association said in a statement. "The teacher and education employee shortage is at a crisis level. Schools are shutting down because they do not have enough healthy employees to safely hold classes even though staff continue to give up their plan time and lunches to cover classes."Masks requiredMask optionalUndeterminedMasks recommended but not requiredMasks recommended but not requiredMasks recommended but not requiredGov. JB Pritzker said late Friday he is seeking an expedited appeal. In the past, he has been successful in overturning similar challenges to his use of emergency powers. But for now, this ruling is significant and could impact thousands of schools."The school districts need to really listen and say we need to rethink what we're doing here," said plaintiffs' attorney Tom DeVore.Attorney Tom DeVore represents hundreds of Illinois students and parents and several dozen teachers across more than 150 districts, including CPS and some suburban school systems who filed suit against the state's school mandates for vaccination, testing, and masking.In granting them a temporary restraining order, Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow said the mandates violate the plaintiffs' "due process rights under the law which provide them a meaningful opportunity to object to any such mitigations.""This is a very strongly-worded opinion which is essentially accusing the governor, the executive branch, of doing an end run around the statutory scheme in trying to avoid judicial review in pushing through these emergency regulations," ABC7 legal analyst Gil Soffer said.The order applies to the plaintiffs - those students, parents, and teachers who sought relief - but it could have broader implications.The judge wrote: "Any non-named Plaintiffs and School Districts throughout this State may govern themselves accordingly.""She's saying that what the governor and his agencies are doing is invalid," DeVore said. "So if school districts want to do their own thing, do their own thing."Gov. JB Pritzker vowed an immediate appeal Friday night, saying: "The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe."For now, it's unclear what school districts are going to do come Monday. CPS declined to comment Friday night. The Illinois Federation of Teachers is calling on districts to continue their current practices.