St. Charles library temporarily closes in-person services after threats over mask policy

St. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- The St. Charles public library is now closed to in-person visits after backlash over the library's mask policy."We are masked, follow the rules and it's the ones who don't who cause something like this," said library patron Ute.Officials at the west suburban library said they stopped letting people come inside the newly renovated facility after an incident earlier this week.The library's director, Edith Craig, said police were called after a group of about 35 to 40 adults and children stormed inside the building and refused to wear masks.After the incident is when the threats to library staff members over the library's mask policy began."Unfortunately, the incident kind of escalated from that day and that, as I said before, voicemails and emails started and the library felt that at this time we're going to take a pause," Craig said.The St. Charles library follows, which was re-instated by Governor J.B. Pritzker in response to a COVID-19 surge.It requires anyone over the age of 2 years old to wear a facial covering in indoor public settings, regardless of COVID vaccination status."I think it really sad that people resort to threats of violence," said Sam Farley, a St. Charles resident. "I understand that everyone is very frustrated after two years of the pandemic."In an effort to keep the library's staff of roughly a hundred workers, as well as patrons safe, the library is offering its virtual services"We strive to make sure that we are in touch with our community wants and what services they ask for," said Pam Salomone, communications and marketing manager at St. Charles Public Library.That includes the library's drive-up window, which patron Robert Cunico hasn't quite warmed up to yet."It's not very convenient, but if it has to be, it has to be," he said.There's a virtual library board meeting scheduled for Saturday night to address all the recent issues. On the agenda is a security plan that would allow the library to re-open as soon as possible.