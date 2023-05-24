Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, top Democrats announce details on more than $50M state budget plan

Governor JB Pritzker and top Democrats announced details on a more than $50 million Illinois budget plan.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and top Democrats announced details on a more than $50 billion budget plan on Wednesday.

Highlights of the spending plan include $250 million for the governor's expansion of early childhood programs, $350 million for homelessness prevention and nearly $75 million to hire more Illinois Department of Children and Family Services staffers.

Extended negotiations over the budget required lawmakers to skip last Friday's scheduled end to the legislative session. The Democrat-controlled general assembly is expected to pass the budget plan.

ABC7 has reached out to Republican leaders for comment.

