IL State Capitol on lockdown in Springfield after threat received, secretary of state says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois State Capitol building has been locked down, after a threat was made Tuesday afternoon, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Just after 2:15 p.m., Giannoulias said the Illinois Secretary of State Police received notice of a threat involving the Capitol building, and locked down, while police conducted a sweep of the building.

No information was immediately provided on the nature of the threat.

