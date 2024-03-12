WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

IL State Capitol on lockdown in Springfield after threat received, secretary of state says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 7:58PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois State Capitol building has been locked down, after a threat was made Tuesday afternoon, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Just after 2:15 p.m., Giannoulias said the Illinois Secretary of State Police received notice of a threat involving the Capitol building, and locked down, while police conducted a sweep of the building.

No information was immediately provided on the nature of the threat.

RELATED: Feds warn of rising threats against health care sector, doctors among assassination targets

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW