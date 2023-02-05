WATCH LIVE

auction

Illinois State Treasurer's Office holds online auction for more than 400 unclaimed items

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 5, 2023 1:46PM
Illinois state treasurer holds unclaimed property auction
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is holding an online auction for unclaimed property.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is holding an online auction this week.

People can bid on more than 400 items of unclaimed property.

There are collectible coins, rare sports cards and even jewelry among the unclaimed items.

Bidding begins tomorrow and runs through Friday, but you must pre-register. Click here for more information.

