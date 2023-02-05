Illinois State Treasurer's Office holds online auction for more than 400 unclaimed items

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is holding an online auction this week.
People can bid on more than 400 items of unclaimed property.
RELATED | Bugatti sells its last purely gas-powered car for $10.7M, sets world auction record
There are collectible coins, rare sports cards and even jewelry among the unclaimed items.
Bidding begins tomorrow and runs through Friday, but you must pre-register. Click here for more information.
SEE ALSO | Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park