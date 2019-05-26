Illinois State Trooper dragged chasing after crash suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois State trooper is recovering after he was dragged by a car Sunday morning.It started on the Dan Ryan at 18th Street around 5 a.m.The trooper noticed a couple walking away from a one-car crash near 18th Street and Union, and started talking to them.A family member then drove up and the man ran into the car to try and drive away.That's when the trooper grabbed the steering wheel and was dragged half a block before he fell off.The car then crashed at 18th Street and Halsted Street where the man ran away.The others involved stayed with officers.The trooper is said to be okay.