Governor JB Pritzker to sign 2022 Illinois state budget Tuesday

Gov. Pritzker touts $1.8B in tax relief
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker will be in Chicago Tuesday morning to sign the new state budget.

Governor Pritzker has said the budget will provide $1.8 billion in relief for taxpayers. The budget suspends the tax on groceries for one year, freezes the motor fuel tax for six months and doubles the property tax rebate up to $300 per household.

The budget also provides direct checks to families making less than $200,000 for an individual household or $400,000 for joint filers, with $50 per individual and $100 per child up to three children per family.

The governor's office said the budget also includes back to school tax relief for families and teachers.

Pritzker's office said the plan also includes a $1 billion contribution to the Budget Stabilization Fund and an additional $200 million pension payout, as well as more than $200 million for public safety measures and law enforcement.

After the budget deal was reached, Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie released a statement saying in part, "What is most unfortunate about the Democrats' budget plan is we have an opportunity right now to provide permanent tax relief for the people of Illinois, yet instead, the Democrats are choosing to provide one-time checks and other temporary relief just before the election which expires right after the election."

