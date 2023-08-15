WATCH LIVE

Last-minute trips to take before vacation season ends: Illinois Office of Tourism

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 15, 2023 5:24PM
Last-minute trips to take in Illinois before vacation season ends
The Illinois Tourism Office director spoke with ABC7 about Six Flags, Great Wolf Lodge, Illinois State Fair and Shawnee National Forest.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With school starting, summer vacation season is coming to an end.

But, there are three last-minute trips in Illinois that don't need a whole lot of planning.

SEE ALSO | Fair Oaks Farms, no ordinary farm, in NW Indiana on 1 tank of gas

Daniel Thomas, deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, joined ABC7 to talk about the trip suggestions, including visits to Six Flags, Great Wolf Lodge and the Illinois State Fair.

Thomas also recommend an outdoor adventure at the Shawnee National Forest.

READ MORE | Planning to visit Hawaii? Here's what to know about fires on Maui and Big Island

