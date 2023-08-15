The Illinois Tourism Office director spoke with ABC7 about Six Flags, Great Wolf Lodge, Illinois State Fair and Shawnee National Forest.

Last-minute trips to take before vacation season ends: Illinois Office of Tourism

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With school starting, summer vacation season is coming to an end.

But, there are three last-minute trips in Illinois that don't need a whole lot of planning.

Daniel Thomas, deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, joined ABC7 to talk about the trip suggestions, including visits to Six Flags, Great Wolf Lodge and the Illinois State Fair.

Thomas also recommend an outdoor adventure at the Shawnee National Forest.

