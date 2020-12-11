Money Fix

Illinois unemployment fraud reporting link on IDES website disappears

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Massive unemployment fraud is plaguing states nationwide, including Illinois, but victims trying to report the problem online are facing a new hurdle.

There have been more than 212,000 fraud claims filed since March in Illinois. One option for victims to report was online, but the I-Team found that link had disappeared on the state's website.


Victims want to report problems to the Illinois Department of Employment Security site as soon as they can because they're worried they could be on the hook for that money, or they won't be able to get unemployment if they need it.

RELATED: PUA Unemployment IL: How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike

Fraud can still be reported by leaving a phone message and waiting for a callback, but now that online option is gone.


"On their website, I was just shocked that there was no place to report so I started searching thinking maybe I'm just missing it," said Alan Boushard, who contacted the I-Team. "There was no option, you have to call the number. And not only do you have to call the number that's listed, but you have to go through this phone tree that's just ridiculous. I'm not even sure I reported it to the right place because it's so convoluted."

IDES told the I-Team the link is gone because they're "working to develop a new web-based reporting tool" for identity theft-related fraud, streamlining the process for investigators. They say it will "be live in the coming days." Until then, victims must report fraud by phone by calling (800) 814-0513.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeillinoismoney fixi teamfraudunemploymentconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONEY FIX
IL woman owes $20K in PUA unemployment benefits overpayment
These 2 holiday shopping scams target record number of online shoppers
COVID scams on the rise, FBI warns
Chicago offering sewer, water bill relief programs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Longtime CPS teacher loses battle with COVID-19
Lawndale warehouse destroyed in massive fire
Illinois marks 3rd deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Police officer shot, suspect killed in Gary
Hanukkah 2020: Menorahs, latkes, and dreidel but no large gatherings
McConnell signals no GOP support for stimulus deal
Show More
Hundreds of cars line up for weekly pick up from Giving Point Pantry
USPS says 19 packages found in South Side dumpster were from FedEx
Boy bursts into tears when north suburban Santa says 'no' to Nerf gun
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, quiet
DuPage County planning drive-up COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News